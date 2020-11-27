No. D-202-CV-2020 06310
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 06310
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brianna Raylene Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brianna Raylene Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brianna Raylene Sanchez
Proposed Name
Brianna Raylene Dutcher
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 15 day of December 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 ACCESS CODE 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brianna R. Sanchez
Brianna Raylene Sanchez
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2020