No. D-202-CV-2020 06335
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 06335
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michelle Cervantes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michelle Cervantes, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michelle Cervantes
Proposed Name
Michelle Cordero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 17 2020, at the hour of 2:00 PM, by calling 1-800-747-5150 and using access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michelle Cervantes
Michelle Cervantes
HCS Pub. November 27, December 4, 2020