Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of December, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 43 Stock, Laura D. 13 Cuchillo De Oro Placitas, NM 87043 mattress, chest, keyboard for computer, cutting board set, drawers, trash can,.
Unit 272 Martinez, Mario 4 Camino Ojo De La Casa Placitas, NM 87043 chests wagon wheels dresser table boxes suitcase weed eater bags tool box weights, table.
Unit 69 Miera, Orlando PO Box 1747 San Juan Pueblo, NM 87566 Mattresss, table, bed frame, boxs, foot stand, tool boxs, garden tools, bins, toys, bicycle, microwave.
Unit 14 Miera, Orlando PO Box 1747 San Juan Pueblo, NM 87566 Record player, bed frame and mattress, chair, tube tv, floor lamp, tables, bins, boxs, clothes, book shelf, misc house hold items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. November 20, 27, 2020