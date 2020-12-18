No. D-202-CV-2020-06454
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-06454
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEMIAN ISIS VARGAS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Demian Isis Vargas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Demian Isis Vargas
Proposed Name Demian Isis di Biagio
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 27th day of January 2021, at the hour of 11:15 a.m. The hearing will be held via telephone (see attached call-in instructions).
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Demian Vargas
Demian Isis Vargas
HCS Pub. December 18, 25, 2020