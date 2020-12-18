No. D-202-CV-2020-04487
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-04487
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBIN ETTA SHIFREN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robin Etta Shifren, resident of the city of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she Seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Robin Etta Shifren
Proposed Name
Robin Shifren
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, District Judge,
On the 1ST day of _February, 2021, at the hour of 11:10 a.m. This hearing will be held telephonically. Please call 800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.At the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
s/s Gary Lakin
Gary Lakin
6727 Academy Rd. NE Ste. B
Albuquerque, NM 87109
glakin3102@aol.com
(505)828-0400
HCS Pub. December 18, 25, 2020