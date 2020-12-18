No. D-202-CV-2020-06691
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-06691
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
OF FLOR EDITH MORALES CHAVEZ,
AKA FLOREDITH MORALES CHAVEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME,
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(Adult)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Flor Edith Morales Chavez, aka Floredith Morales Chavez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Flor Edith Morales Chavez to Floredith Morales Chavez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, District Court Judge, on this day 1st day of February, 2021, at the hour of 11:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN
& SALE, PC
By: /s/ Bridget L. Mullins
Bridget L. Mullins
2424 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Telephone No.: (505) 872-0505
Facsimile: (505) 872-1009
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. December 18, 25, 2020,