Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111 , on Thursday the 14th day of January, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 60050 Poyer, Doranci, 9884 Menaul Blvd NE, Apt H-22 Albuquerque, NM 87112: Mini Fridge, Cooler, Mirror.Unit 26002 Clement, Dorsey 10600 Academy Rd NE Apt 1324 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Glider Rocker, Walker, Stereo, Boxes, Unit 60039 Hourigan, Gregory S 6209 Zimmerman NE Albuquerque, NM 87110: Shelves, Clothing, Electronics, Slot Machine, Boxes. Unit 10032 Pritchett, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Scooter, Toys, Games, Misc Decor, Boxes, Bins. Unit 70001 Norris, Melinda R, 8600 Phoenix Ave Albuquerque, NM 87112: Luggage, toys, aquarium, cash register, boxes, totes. Unit 60044 Booth, Terry D. 5256 Wyoming Blvd NE B-25 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Luggage, totes, boxes. Unit 10033 Pritchett, Jennifer K. 3501 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Unit K-12 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Totes, Boxes, Shelves, Holiday Décor. Unit 10045 Engelman, Ronald 6212 Tierra St NE Apt A Albuquerque, NM 87111: Rocking Chair, Folding Table, Boxes, Totes. Unit 50041 Ortiz, Vicki L. 6001 Moon St NE Apt 1424 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Microwave, wall decor, boxes, totes. Unit 60082 Jaramillo, Orlando 252 Los Ranchos Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87107: Electric Water Cooler, Desk, Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 25, 2020, January 1, 2021