Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of January, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120 Unit F18 Evans, Jessica 720 Morning Meadows Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Mattress, box, springs, couch, chair, kitchen bathroom items, Unit D08 Crespin, Larry 9131 Seaside Rd Albuquerque, NM 871221 racks of display light fixture, chairs, chandeliers, lamps, fan, boxes, Unit S02 TAFOYA, MICHAEL P. 640 QUAILBRUSH DR ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 bins, boxes, candy machines, and tools wash and dryer, Unit C10 Luna-Garcia, Altagracia 2820 Estrella Brillante Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 Camping pad, Trash can, mattress, box spring, tent, stroller, Unit I90 Sanchez, Joseph R. 8315 Wolverine Dr. ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Dental equipment The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 25, 2020 January 1, 2021