No. D-202-CV 2021 00171
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 00171
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Veronica Joann Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Veronica Joann Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Veronica Joann Martinez
Proposed Name
Veronica Joann Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 17th day of February 2021, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Veronica Martinez
Veronica Martinez
HCS Pub. January 15, 22, 2021