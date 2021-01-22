No. D-202-CV-2021 00270
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 00270
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eric Henry Buksas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric Henry Buksas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Eric Henry Buksas
Proposed Name
Kaytlyn Adeline Buksas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 19 day of February 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eric Buksas
Eric Henry Buksas
HCS Pub. January 22, 29, 2021