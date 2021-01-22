No. D-202-CV-2021 00039
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Deseree Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Ariya Reyna Gallegos
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deseree Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Ariya Reyna Gallegos
Proposed Name
Ariya Reyna Romero-Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 19 day of February 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deseree Romero
Deseree Romero
HCS Pub. January 22, 29, 2021