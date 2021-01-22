No. D-202-CV-2020 07031
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 07031
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Matea Maida Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Matea Maida Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Matea Maida Baca
Proposed Name
Maida M. Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of March 2021, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Matea Maida Baca
Maria Matea Maida Baca
HCS Pub. January 22, 29, 2021