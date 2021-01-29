Notice of Public Auction
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of February, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 231 Martin, Richard E. 333 Union St Hudson, NY 12534 Tile, mnuel lawn mower, snow sled, wagon, utility dolly,windows and doors, window replacemwnt tools, bench, boxs tricycle tonka truck,floor jacks, snow sled,tool box,
Unit 232 Martin, Richard E. 333 Union St Hudson, NY 12534 Doors, boxs, bins, scrap wood, swamp cooler, garden tools, tools, tires ,shelfs, sink, tile, stove top,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. January 29, February 5, 2021