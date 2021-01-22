Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of February, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit L36 Platero, Eloit 163 Blue Moon LP Albuquerque, NM 87026 bed frame, suitcase, lamps, totes,
Unit L09 Sanchez, Shirley 2462 Clarendon AVE Huntington Park, CA 90255 washer and dryer, furniture, bins, lamps, TV, FAN,
Unit O11 Garcia, Danny R. 912 Dolores Dr Albuquerque, NM 87105 Mattress Bicycle, bed frame, fishing, suitcase, Tv, boxes, chairs, furniture,
Unit J78 Baker, Andrew 9911 rose commons drive 5018 Huntersville, NC 28078 boxes, bins, pet crates,
Unit J39 Owens, Michelle 2695 Pinewood Dr SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 desk , clothes, fishing poles, helmet , boxes and bins,
Unit J66 RAMIREZ, ORLANDO 2600 Americare Ct, NW, Apt 11203 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Movies , toys, bikes, bike parts, bags, clothes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. January 22, 29, 2021