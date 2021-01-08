PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 01/06/2021
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On MARCH 27TH, 2021 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: GMC
Year/Model: 52 TRUCK
Title Number: _____
VIN: 10222S15425
License Number: N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 5625.00
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
DEC 26TH, 2020.
Signed Jason Lemons
HCS Pub. January 8, 15, 2021