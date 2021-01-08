Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. January 28, 2021. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase. Social Distancing and Mask Required.
5×10 UNIT (A039) Marie Palmer, 10215 Del Mastro Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Key board piano, clothing, kids toys
10×10 UNIT (D319) Faizal P Kanji, 10152 Range Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Laptop, bags, clothes, shelving, scooter, dresser, bed frame
10×10 UNIT (C425) Dava Jojola & Matthew Apodaca, 9732 Westbound Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Hutch, Boxes,
10×10 UNIT (E140) Faizal Kanji, 10152 Range Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Clothes, bins, boxes, household good, toys
10×25 UNIT (F446/546) Santiago Gallegos, 1143 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA 93030. Shelves, Entertainment Unit, Furniture, Boxes.
5×5 UNIT (F580) Lucinda A Blake, 10200 Central Ave SW, Trl 19, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, household goods, shelving, clothes, baskets.
10×10 UNIT (G360) Gabriella Salgado, 9312 Jetty Ct. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Boxes, Bags, Bins
HCS Pub. January 8, 15, 2021