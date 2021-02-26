No. CV 2021 001125
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 001125
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Linda Ann Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Linda Ann Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Linda Ann Garcia
Proposed Name
Linda Ann Parker
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 26th day of March 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Linda Ann Garcia
Linda Ann Garcia
HCS Pub. February 26, March 5, 2021