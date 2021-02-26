No. D-202-CV-2021-00592
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-00592
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARY DARLENE JOHNSON NELSON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARY DARLENE JOHNSON NELSON, resident of the city of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Darlene Johnson Nelson
Proposed Name
Darlene Johnson Rappuhn
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Clay Campbell District Judge,
On the 8th day of April, 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am.
This hearing will be telephonic-see instructions attached
Respectfully submitted,
s/s Gary Lakin
Gary Lakin
6727 Academy Rd. E Ste. B
Albuquerque, NM 87109
glakin3102@aol.com
(505)828-0400
HCS Pub. February 26, March 5, 2021