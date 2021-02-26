PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self StorageValley Vista,3901 Ervien ln SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/startingFebruary 12th2021 at 5 P.M.,endingMarch 10 2021 at 5 P.M.
AUCTION: unit#c10: Victor Salcedo, 1062 corana ranch rd. Albuquerque, NM 87121: electrical equipment, hot water heater, plumbing supplys, tools.
AUCTION: unit#b25: Yvonne Garcia, 1104 sunflower rd. SW Albuquerque, NM 87105: cloths and boxes, bed frame, table, furniture.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. February 26, March 5, 2021