Cause No. CV 2021 001567
2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Cause No. CV 2021 001567
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jenny Carolyn Marquez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jenny Carolyn Marquez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Jenny Carolyn Marquez to Carolyn Jenny Marquez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 15 day of April 2021, at the hour of 10:45 am, at the Bernalillo County
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jenny Carolyn Marquez
Jenny Carolyn Marquez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 19, 26, 2021