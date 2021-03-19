Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of April, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit H42, Debbie Varner Rael, 300 Canal Blvd. Apartment 1, LOS LUNAS, NM 87031: Christmas Decorations, Fans, Speakers, Hand Tools, Picture Frames, Tool Box, Boxes, Bins and Clothing.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. March 19, 26, 2021