No. CV 2021 001489
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Candelaria Watson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Zidane Valdez-Watson
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Candelaria Watson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Zidane Valdez-Watson
Proposed Name
Zidane Watson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of April 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Candelaria Watson
Candelaria Watson
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021