No. D-202-CV-2021-001389
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-001389
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Libby Carter
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Libby Carter, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Libby Carter
Proposed Name
Mary Libbie Lopez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 14th day of April, 2021, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Libby Carter
Mary Libby Carter
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021