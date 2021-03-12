No. D-202-CV-2021 001426
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 001426
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Monica Marie Ortega-Archuleta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Monica Marie Ortega-Archuleta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Monica Marie Ortega-Archuleta
Proposed Name
Monica Marie Archuleta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 27 day of APRIL 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Monica Ortega-Archuleta
Monica Ortega-Archuleta
HCS Pub. March 12, 19, 2021