No. D-202-CV 2021 001868
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 001868
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robert Earl Foote
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Earl Foote, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Robert Earl Foote
Proposed Name
Robert Earl Clayton
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 21st day of April 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Earl Foote
Robert Earl Foote
HCS Pub. March 26, April 2, 2021