Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 17, 2021,
at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
David Wightman, 2742 La Vega Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit A16, $815.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. April 2, 9, 2021