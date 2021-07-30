No. CV 2021 004506
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 004506
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LLOYD ANDRES LUIS GOMEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LLOYD ANDRES LUIS GOMEZ, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
LLOYD ANDRES LUIS GOMEZ
Proposed Name
ANDREW GOMEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of September 2021, at the hour of 10:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be held by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lloyd Gomez
LLOYD GOMEZ
HCS Pub. July 30, August 6, 2021