No. CV 2021 04294
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Racquel Bernice Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Racquel Bernice Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Racquel Bernice Vigil
Proposed Name
Rachel Bernice Vigil
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 25th day of August 2021, at the hour of 1:55 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Racquel Bernice Vigil
Maria Racquel Bernice Vigil
HCS Pub. July 30, August 6, 2021