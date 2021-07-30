No. D-202-CV 2021 04432
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 04432
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rion Falene Kershaw
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rion Falene Kershaw, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rion Falene Kershaw
Proposed Name
Rion Falene Peay
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of September 2021, at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rion Kershaw
Rion Falene Kershaw
HCS Pub. July 30, August 6, 2021