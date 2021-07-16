No. D-202-CV 2021 04183
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 04183
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Samone Rene Chavez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Samone Rene Chavez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Samone Rene Chavez
Proposed Name
Victor Rin Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of August 2021, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Samone Rene Chavez
Samone Rene Chavez
HCS Pub. July 16, 23, 2021