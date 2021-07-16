No. CV 2021 03296
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 03296
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rachel Ann Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Ann Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rachel Ann Baca
Proposed Name
Rachel Ann Luna
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 18th day of August 2021, at the hour of 11:15 a.m.,
Hearing will be by telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rachel Ann Baca
Rachel Ann Baca
HCS Pub. July 16, 23, 2021