Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 12th day of August, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit G49 Deniston, Jill M. 2 vista bonita DR Sandia Park, NM 87047 Boxes, Holiday Decorations, Household Items, Luggage, Lawn and Garden, Tires, Printer,
Unit D15 Swindle, Charles Franklin 3rd 411 N Behrend AVE Farmington, NM 87401 Mattress, Microwave, Furniture, Grill, Dickinson Case,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 23, 30, 2021