Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given that I25 RV-BOAT SELF-STORAGE, 268 SOUTH HILL ROAD, BERNALILLO NM 87004, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: August 10, 2021 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed for 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 5:00 PM 3 days after the sale.
BB89, Joseph Aragon, 329 Timber Rd Bernalillo, NM 87004, jetted tub, tools and tool box, couches, mattress, bed frame, table, dining chairs, chandelier, computer equipment, blower, air compressor, boxes, toys, dresser.
BB160, Laurinda Savilla, 1023 Calle Margorita Santa Fe, NM 87507, boxes, totes, clothes and toys.
HCS Pub. July 23, 30, 2021