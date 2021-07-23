Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday August 2th, 2021 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
C-65 DelMedico, Rebecca 199 Monte Alto Pl NE Apt A ABQ NM 87123. Suitcases, Bike frames, Shelves & Lots of Misc.$ 423.96
C-67 Aragon, Jaime ℅ Bolton/Milner 6101 Central Ave NE # 230 ABQ NM 87108. TV, Scooters, Lots of Misc. $ 542.92
C-70 Rodriquez, Amber 901 Holly Las Cruces NM 88001. Large propane tanks, Speakers & Lots of Misc. $ 922.10
D-89 Roach, Solomon 13110 Constitution Ave NE #707 ABQ NM 87112. Bicycle, Lamp, End Table Lots of Misc. $ 600.96
I-236 Cordoza, Robert 200 Virginia St NE Apt B ABQ NM 87108. TV, Fan, Shoe Boxes, Misc. $485.96
J-284 Peralta, Julianna 1201 3rd St NW ABQ NM 87102. Lots of Misc. $ 388.54
J-315 Sheka, Christine 404 Espanola St SE #19 ABQ NM 87108. Wrought Iron Loveseat, Lots of misc.$ 370.92
P-461 Fulghum, Chloe 2300 Diamond Mesa Trl SW # 6201 ABQ NM 87121. Lots of Misc. $ 685.96
Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. July 23, 30, 2021