No. CV 2021 003947
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 003947
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
James Bundrick
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that James Bundrick, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
James Bundrick
Proposed Name
Jimmy Wells
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 23rd day of September 2021, at the hour of 8:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ James Bundrick
James Bundrick
HCS Pub. August 13, 20, 2021