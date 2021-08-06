No. D-202-CV 2021 04486
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 04486
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Stephanie Renae Sherman
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephanie Renae Sherman, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Stephanie Renae Sherman
Proposed Name
Stephanie Renae Clark
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2 day of September 2021, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Stephanie Renae Sherman
Stephanie Renae Sherman
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021