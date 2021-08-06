No. CV 2021 04592
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 04592
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Charles Griggs
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Griggs, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Charles Griggs
Proposed Name
Charles Vernon Crawford, Jr.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of September 2021, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Charles Vernon Crawford, Jr.
Charles Vernon Crawford, Jr.
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021