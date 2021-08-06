Case No. D-202-CV-2021-04408
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-CV-2021-04408
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MICHELE MARGARET KILLORAN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michele Margaret Killoran, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michele Margaret Killoran
Proposed Name
Michele Margaret Cortese
This Petition will be heard before Honorable Judge Erin O’Connell, on the 1st day of SEPTEMBER 2021, at the hour of 11:30 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (SEE ATTACHED TELEPHONIC INSTRUCTIONS)
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED
CORTEZ & HOSKOVEC, LLC
/s/ Pamela L. Faris
PAMELA L. FARIS
Attorney for Petitioner
6121 Indian School Rd. NE, Ste. 203
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
(505) 247-1726
[email protected]
HCS Pub. August 6, 13, 2021