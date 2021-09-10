No. CV 2021 04932
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 04932
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Darnell Du’Shyne Sullivan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Darnell Du’Shyne Sullivan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Darnell Du’Shyne Sullivan
Proposed Name
Enki Sunzt
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 5th day of October 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at
Telephonic: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Darnell Du’Shyne Sullivan
Darnell Du’Shyne Sullivan
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021