No. CV 2021 05288
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 05288
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elias raul Padilla
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elias raul Padilla, Resident of the City of ABQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Elias Raul Padilla
Proposed Name
Dovakiin Raul Padilla
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 20th day of October 2021, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elias Padilla
Elias Padilla
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021