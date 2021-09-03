No. D-202-CV 2021 005059
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 005059
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Xzandrea Marie Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Xzandrea Marie Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Xzandrea Marie Trujillo
Proposed Name
Xzandrea Marie Palma
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 29th day of September 2021, at the hour of 2:10 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Xzandrea M. Trujillo
Xzandrea Marie Trujillo
HCS Pub. September 3, 10, 2021