No. D-202-CV 2021 04834
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Delfano Sandoval
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Salustino Delfan Sandoval
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Delfano Sandoval, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Salustino Delfan Sandoval
Proposed Name
Celastino Delfan Sandoval
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of September 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm
1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Delfano Sandoval
Delfano Sandoval
HCS Pub. September 3, 10, 2021