No. CV 2021 05657
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Keith Alphonso Stewart JR
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Keith Alphonso Stewart JR, Resident of the City of Albuqurque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Keith Alphonso Stewart JR
Proposed Name
Deangelo Grimenski
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of NOV 07 2021, at the hour of 02:30 PM,
To attend the hearing please call 1 800 747 5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Keith A Stewart JR
Keith Alphonso Stewart JR
HCS Pub. October 8, 15, 2021