Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given that I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following unit for online bid auction. I25 RV-Boat Self-Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place.
Date: November 9, 2021 Time: all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can be viewed and bid on for 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list.
BB25, Ruben Mora, 201 Villa Elena Lane Apt 2, Bernalillo NM 87004, couch, reclining couch, personal items.
HCS Pub. October 22, 29, 2021