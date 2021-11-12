PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. Ne Albuquerque, NM 87112
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 11/20/2021/9AM, ending 12/4/2021/5PM
AUCTION: unit #95W George Carter, 344 Grove St. # 5. SE, boxes, big screen tv, kids’ bike, kids’ clothes, clothes, trash bags, Christmas stuff, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. November 12, 19, 2021