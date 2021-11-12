PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On December 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2017 Buick Verano VIN 1G4PR5SK9H4119732. NM license plate PML356. Last known registered owner is Victoria Amber Gammill of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $3385.94. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Quality Pontiac GMC Buick 7901 Lomas Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 505-348-1206.
HCS Pub. November 12, 19, 2021