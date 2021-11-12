PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On December 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2020 Volkswagen Jetta VIN 3VWCB7BU9LM066819. NM license plate RCP767. Last known registered owner is Ruth E Ecker of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $5900.81. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Quality Pontiac GMC Buick 7901 Lomas Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 505-348-1206.
HCS Pub. November 12, 19, 2021