PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On January 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2012 Pol-Tech Trailer VIN 1P9SC4032CS579010. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $2190.80. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. November 12, 19, 2021