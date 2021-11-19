PUBLIC SALE
On January 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1976 Airstream International Trailer VIN 129T6S0883. NM license plate RVH0664 Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1987.76 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. November 19, 26, 2021