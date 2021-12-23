STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021-6728
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bernadette Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bernadette Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Bernadette Sanchez
Proposed Name
Bernadette Mora
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2022, at the hour of 9:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bernadette Sanchez
Bernadette Sanchez
HCS Pub. December 24, 31, 2021
STATE OF NEW MEXICO